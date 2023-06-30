Today, the Alchemist released his new EP Flying High, and one of Alc’s frequent collaborators has a new album, too. The permanently chilled-out New Orleans rap veteran Curren$y has made a lot of records with the Alchemist over the years; their most recent was last year’s Continuance. Vices, Curren$y’s latest, is a full-length collab with Harry Fraud, another master of lush samples who’s put in a lot of work with Curren$y over the years. This one has a concept, and that concept is the Miami Vice soundtrack.

On Vices, Harry Fraud samples a whole lot of smooth ’80s jams that scored scenes on Miami Vice: Lindsay Buckingham’s “Go Crazy,” Bryan Ferry’s “Windswept,” Simply Red’s “Picture Book,” Meat Loaf’s “Standing On The Outside,” Public Image Ltd.’s “The Order Of Death.” There are also a whole lot of Miami Vice dialogue samples. It’s not just a fun gimmick; it also makes for an evocative listen. Miami Vice had a real aesthetic working for it, and that aesthetic extends to Vices.

Vices also has features from a whole lot of Curren$y’s rap peers, including Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Tommy Wright III, Rome Streetz, and Larry June, who happens to be the last guy who released an entire Alchemist-produced album. Curren$y says, “Vices is a musical “tip of the hat” to all of the coolest bad guys from one of the best examples of ’80s television. Let this serve as a time capsule from the times that shaped the Miami skyline and sparked an entire subculture that revolves around automobiles and fashion.” Stream Vices below.

Vices is out now on Jet Life Recordings.