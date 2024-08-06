Aaron Maine unveils his “hypergrunge” masterpiece Shirt next month. The Brooklyn indie polymath who goes by Porches has shared “Joker,” “Rag,” and “Itch,” and today things are getting even weirder with “Crying At The End,” the final single.

At less than two minutes, “Crying At The End” might be the most unsettling track yet in the best way; Maine’s Auto-Tuned vocals are impassioned enough to crack and the images he paints are as abstract and captivating as ever. Below, watch the music video directed by Reno Silver.

Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino.