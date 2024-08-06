Porches – “Crying At The End”

Jason Al-Taan

New Music August 6, 2024 10:36 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Porches – “Crying At The End”

Jason Al-Taan

New Music August 6, 2024 10:36 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Aaron Maine unveils his “hypergrunge” masterpiece Shirt next month. The Brooklyn indie polymath who goes by Porches has shared “Joker,” “Rag,” and “Itch,” and today things are getting even weirder with “Crying At The End,” the final single.

At less than two minutes, “Crying At The End” might be the most unsettling track yet in the best way; Maine’s Auto-Tuned vocals are impassioned enough to crack and the images he paints are as abstract and captivating as ever. Below, watch the music video directed by Reno Silver.

Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino.

Related

Porches On How Nine Inch Nails, Weed, Childhood, & More Shaped His Alluring New Album Shirt
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Didn’t Have Permission To Sample Portishead On Vultures 2, Says Geoff Barrow

3 days ago 0

The Smile Surprise Release New Songs “Don’t Get Me Started” & “The Slip” On Vinyl Only

3 days ago 0

St. Vincent Says John Mayer’s “Daughters” Is The Worst Song Ever Written

20 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest