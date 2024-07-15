While Aaron Maine talks about the new Porches album Shirt over Zoom, the audio lags, his digitized voice disembodied and misaligned with his video as he lies in bed. It feels like a perfect metaphor for the off-kilter aura of the songs, the glitchy discomfort that makes them alluring. Shirt doesn’t arrive until September, but the compelling singles “Rag,” “Joker,” and “Itch” are enough to prove this thrillingly strange atmosphere. It’s a big leap from his previous material — his strongest stuff yet.

Porches has evolved since Pool, his 2016 sophomore album, which earned critical acclaim for its electronic flourishes and pleasant minimalism and turned Maine into a staple of New York indie music. Shirt expands on the restless, experimental sound that was explored on his 2021 LP All Day Gentle Hold ! while also introducing harsher, noisier textures at unexpected times. Mostly, though, Shirt abounds with eerie moments. Maine likens “School,” a ballad that falls in the middle of the album, to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. It strikes the balance of “super beautiful and kind of creepy” as he lulls, “Anything could happen if you want it to.” The chords are delicate and sinister, following his lead as he repeatedly declares that promise. On “Sally,” Maine intones, “Sally’s in the yard/ Sally’s in the shed/ Sally grabs a tool/ Sally hits my head.” The nursery rhyme builds tension before frenzied guitars crash in for the chorus right as Maine sings, “The bird takes a shit on my head/ Now we will never be apart again.”

“It’s like all your wildest dreams come true and the bird shitting on your head was your luck happening and you get anything you want,” Maine says of the lyric. “It’s preceded by a pigeon just taking shit.” Has a bird shit on his head before? “It’s definitely happened a bunch of times.” A bunch of times? “Maybe like five times in my life,” he clarifies at my perplexity. “Maybe that’s why I’m so lucky.”

On July 25, Porches will play an intimate solo set for The Wild Honey Pie & Stereogum’s Pizza Party at Stonehill’s in Accord, NY — get your tickets here and join us there! Until then, read on for a chat with Maine about how Nine Inch Nails, weed, childhood, and more shaped Shirt.

Nine Inch Nails

AARON MAINE: I was listening to a lot of Nine Inch Nails for the first time in my life, like digging a little deeper into them and I was listening to The Fragile, which I think is their third record. I was sort of trying to make this hypergrunge record in my head and I was just super inspired and took a lot of cues from the Nine Inch Nails production as far as taking these familiar sounds, these typical live rock band distorted guitars, acoustic drums, and electric bass and flipping them on their head and glitching them out. My goal was to have them reminiscent of a live rock band but totally chopped up and a little alarming and overly saturated to get this unsettled yet familiar feeling with the productions, so that was definitely an inspiration.

It took a lot of experimenting and trial and error. At one point, the album sort of turned into this sound design, sci-fi piece that was unlistenable, like there was so much going on. I just probably had been listening to it way too much and every three seconds some other crazy sound would come in. So I spent a lot of time going back and muting a lot of the sound design stuff that I worked on and try to pare it back down to something super digestible that wasn’t too unnecessarily complicated.

I haven’t heard the term before “hypergrunge” before.

MAINE: I’m hoping that I coined it. I hope that it doesn’t get pigeonholed into this thing, because that wasn’t the only thought. But I wanted to make a record that was reminiscent of all the sounds would be familiar, but it is 2024 and sort of pushed myself on the production side to take that idea further because I want to always be making something fresh and new and exciting, mainly just for me to stay interested and inspired. It just felt modern and a good thing to aim for. I like the idea of grunge and the rock music that I grew up listening to and also diving deep into the editing process and twisting it on its head. I feel like there’s a lot of anxiety running through the record and a lot of opposites that I tried to pit towards each other in the same song or songs next to each other to create this feeling of anxiety that I guess I was feeling at that time.

I do feel like I stuck to the plot. It’s sort of a challenging record at times. I feel like some of the Porches stuff really goes down easy and it’s sugary and peaceful on the ears. And this was sort of a departure from that, which I feel like I needed, something more kind of urgent, and maybe confrontational at times.

But none of that stuff is ever conscious decision. In reality, the best stuff comes out when I go into autopilot mode and it just starts happening and I know when it’s right and I know when it’s wrong. I sort of have to look back at it to parse out what was going on or listen to it to see how I was feeling.

Nirvana

MAINE: I think it’s probably pretty obvious that I was listening to Nirvana a lot throughout the process. I think mainly the In Utero record was really inspiring, a little bit melodically but more vocal performance-wise. I wanted to push my vocal performance and the lyrics to a point that I hadn’t before, and I felt kind of freer and braver. I wanted to take some risks in that sense and push myself further and kind of let it feel unhinged. If it was feeling like it was going over the top, rather than tame it, allow it to go fully over the top.

Touring All Day Gentle Hold !

MAINE: As far as inspiration pillars for this record, a big one was touring off of last album, All Day Gentle Hold ! That was pretty post-COVID, sort of the first live performances we had done since wondering if that was ever gonna be a possibility again. That felt really victorious and super blissed out, and I feel like the band was on fire. We started to play the songs really loud and cranking up the guitars. I was pushing my voice and screaming some of the heavier songs. That felt kind of liberating and I feel like the audience really responded to that energy. So that was a lot of what informed how I wanted this album to feel and how I was imagining it would feel to play live and to hear live. I think that’s where this heaviness and rawness came from. Trying to kind of have a higher intensity, more unhinged.