Heaven By Marc Jacobs Releases Smashing Pumpkins Capsule

News August 9, 2024 5:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Heaven By Marc Jacobs has had a lot of good luck marketing ’90s alt-rock bands to the Gen Z crowd, first with November 2022’s Cocteau Twins capsule and then March 2023’s Deftones collection (that one was a collab with the streetwear brand Stray Rats). Now, Heaven By Marc Jacobs has launched a Smashing Pumpkins capsule consisting of a skirt ($225), an oversized ringer tee ($95), a sweater ($225), a Siamese Dream-themed baby tee (I might have to splurge on that one at just $75) and matching shoulder bag ($175), an Infinite Sadness tour long sleeve tee ($95), and a Zero zip-up hoodie ($195).

In 2020, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Smashing Pumpkins released a collab with skatewear brand HUF — this one is definitely pricier.

In other Marc Jacobs news, the fashion line reportedly settled with Nirvana last month; the band filed a lawsuit in 2018 after Marc Jacobs unveiled a “Bootleg Redux Grunge” collection that featured a smiley face logo allegedly resembling the Nirvana copyrighted image — the one with X-ed out eyes and a loopy, tongue-out grin.

Have a peek at your Smashing Pumpkins options here.

