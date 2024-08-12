Fontaines D.C. have a new album called Romance arriving later this month. The Irish post-punks have shared a few singles from it, including “Starburster,” “Favourite” (which you voted as one of 2024’s Songs Of The Summer), and “Here’s The Thing” (which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week). Safe to say there’s a lot of excitement surrounding this new record.

During their Friday night set at Haldern Pop Festival in Rees, Germany, Fontaines D.C. debuted another Romance track called “Death Kink.” As someone in the YouTube comments pointed out, “Death Kink” almost has a sort of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” thing going on, interspersing loud, grungy guitars with Grian Chatten’s speak-singing. You can watch a fan-captured clip of the performance below.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.