The LA band Agriculture has a sound that they call “ecstatic black metal,” and they’ve been working hard to let the world know that the label is not bullshit. Last year, Agriculture released their towering self-titled album and made the list of our favorite new bands. This year, they followed their LP with the new Living Is Easy EP. Agriculture singer/bassist Leah B. Levinson has been making solo music under the name Cali Bellow for a long time, and she dropped an EP of her own today.

The music that Levinson makes as Cali Bellow sounds absolutely nothing like what she does with Agriculture, but it’s just as extreme. Judging by her new EP Goldin Scepter / Get Inside, Cali Bellow makes an experimental strain of DIY hyperpop, with compositions so hectic that they can affect your nervous system. The new EP is an early taste of her forthcoming album Ciao Bella. It’s three songs long, and it’s over in just over four minutes. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t this. Listen below.

The Goldin Scepter / Get Inside EP is out now on Fiadh Productions. The Ciao Bella album is out 10/25.