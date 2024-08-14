Cash Cobain, the New York rapper and producer behind the playfully horny sexy drill sound, has been on a serious upward trajectory lately. Last year, Cash was one of our favorite new artists. This year, he’s released tracks with J. Cole and Ice Spice, and he’s currently on tour with the latter. For a while, Cash has been building up to the release of a new album called Play Cash Cobain. Today, he announces the the record will arrive next week, and he’s got a completely ridiculous new single.

A couple of months ago, the young Brooklyn singer-songwriter Laila!, who happens to be Yasiin Bey’s daughter, released “Not My Problem,” a very cool and skittery single that crossbreeds dance-pop with R&B. It’s somewhere in the PinkPantheress zone. Cash Cobain’s new song “Problem” is credited to Cash and Laila!, and it’s basically an extended “Not My Problem” remix that features an extremely random cast of 15 different rappers.

At nearly eight minutes, “Problem” is by far Cash Cobain’s longest song. Its supporting cast features past collaborators and new faces. Some rappers are from New York; some aren’t. Some are up-and-coming, and others are veterans. Some are past Cash Cobain collaborators, and some are new to this mode of music. 6LACK is on here, and that guy arguably isn’t even a rapper. Here’s the extended cast, in order of appearance: Cash Cobain, Fabolous, Kenzo B, Big Sean, Lay Bankz, Luh Tyler, Anycia, Chow Lee, Kaliii, 6LACK, Flo Milli, YN Jay, Flee, Don Q, Rob49. All 15 rappers weave the repeating sample of Laila! singing the word “problem” into their verses, and the end result hangs together way better than you might imagine. Check it out below.

Play Cash Cobain is out 8/23. We don’t know the tracklist or the other guests yet, but we do know that it has 19 tracks and features previously-released singles “Rump Punch,” “Dunk Contest,” and “Fisherrr.”