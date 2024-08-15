Cold Cave – “Siren Song”

Over the past few months, the moody synth-pop duo Cold Cave have shared a handful of singles: “She Reigns Down,” “Shadow Dance,” “Blackberries,” and “Hourglass.” Turns out, those are the first four tracks of their upcoming album Passion Depression, which is out in October.

Today, Cold Cave have shared the fifth song on the record, “Siren Song,” which has a dance-y, ’80s synth-pop feel. Listen to it and see the tracklist for Passion Depression below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “She Reigns Down”

02 “Shadow Dance”

03 “Blackberries”

04 “Hourglass”

05 “Siren Song”

06 “Everlasting”

07 “Holy Road”

08 “Octavia”

Passion Depression is out 10/15 via Heartworm Press.