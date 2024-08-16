That Mexican OT – “1982” (Feat. Curren$y & LE$)

New Music August 16, 2024 11:06 AM By Rachel Brodsky

That Mexican OT – “1982” (Feat. Curren$y & LE$)

New Music August 16, 2024 11:06 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Houston rapper That Mexican OT has been on a tear over the last couple of years. In 2024 alone, he released his standout Texas Technician mixtape, did guest spots on Maxo Kream’s “Talkin In Screw,” Denzel Curry’s “Black Flag Freestyle,” and Tre Loaded’s “The Ticket.” Today, OT returns with a brand-new single, “1982,” featuring Curren$y and LE$, verses about a Reagan-era Benz, and boasts about “walk[ing] up outside ya mama house smelling like straight budussi” (lol, nice).

