I still think of Maryland rapper Cordae as a relative newcomer, but he’s clearly won the support of a whole lot of stars. Right now, Cordae is building up to the release of his forthcoming album The Crossroads. Last month, Cordae released the Lil Wayne collab “Saturday Mornings.” A couple of days ago, Cordae appeared on Juicy J’s jazz-rap album Ravenite Social Club. Now, Cordae’s got a new song with Anderson .Paak, and J. Cole produced it.

Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s “Summer Drop” is a fond reminisce about childhood summers, and it’s showing up just in time for Labor Day. This isn’t the first time that these guys have teamed up. Last year, Cordae released “Two Tens,” another .Paak collab with J. Cole on production. Cole actually co-produced “Summer Drop” with Kelsey González, the bassist in .Paak’s Free Nationals band. It’s a hazy, organic track, and .Paak and Cordae both get loose on it. These guys have some serious on-record chemistry. Check out the Samba-directed video below.

In other Anderson .Paak news, he and Rae Khalil both guest on LA producer TOKiMONSTA’s new single “On Sum.” Check out the video for that one below.