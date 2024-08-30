FLO – “Bending My Rules”

New Music August 30, 2024 11:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky

FLO – “Bending My Rules”

New Music August 30, 2024 11:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Buzzy British R&B trio FLO are set to release their debut full-length album Access All Areas come November. Executive produced by MNEK, it follows singles such as “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and “Check” — plus an excellent mashup of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” with Ariana Grande’s version at the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge. Today, FLO are back with “Bending My Rules.”

“‘Bending My Rules’ is such a captivating song and a softer side of FLO,” the band said in a statement. “It shows our vulnerability and it speaks to our current relationships with our boyfriends. It’s hard to be a baddie and a lover girl, but sometimes you just have to Bend Your Rules.”

Listen below.

Access All Areas is out 11/15 via Island Records.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

2 days ago 0

Here’s The First Look At Scott Stapp As Frank Sinatra In The New Ronald Reagan Biopic

1 day ago 0

Ween Cancel Chocolate & Cheese Anniversary Show, Not Touring “For The Foreseeable Future”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest