Buzzy British R&B trio FLO are set to release their debut full-length album Access All Areas come November. Executive produced by MNEK, it follows singles such as “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and “Check” — plus an excellent mashup of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” with Ariana Grande’s version at the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge. Today, FLO are back with “Bending My Rules.”

“‘Bending My Rules’ is such a captivating song and a softer side of FLO,” the band said in a statement. “It shows our vulnerability and it speaks to our current relationships with our boyfriends. It’s hard to be a baddie and a lover girl, but sometimes you just have to Bend Your Rules.”

Listen below.

Access All Areas is out 11/15 via Island Records.