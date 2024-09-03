Next week, Nilüfer Yanya will follow 2022’s PAINLESS with her much-anticipated new album My Method Actor. We’ve already posted the singles “Like I Say (I runaway),” “Method Actor,” “Call It Love,” and “Mutations.” Now, we’re getting a fifth advance track before the LP arrives.

The latest Nilüfer Yanya track is called “Made Out Of Memory,” and it’s a richly textured synth-rock jam. It sounds a bit like an ’80s soundtrack song, if someone forced Irene Cara to record in an echoey cathedral and hit her with a tranq dart right before hitting record. This is not a complaint! It sounds cool! Listen below.

My Method Actor is out 9/13 on Ninja Tune.