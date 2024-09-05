Barack Obama Insists He Really Is Brat

A few weeks ago, Barack Obama shared his highly-anticipated summer 2024 playlist. To our surprise, it included Charli XCX’s “365,” a song about doing coke in the club and aspiring to a year-long bender. The former president was a recent guest on an episode of the I’ve Had It Podcast, during which he was asked the hard-hitting questions: Did he have a Brat summer?

“I just put out my playlist, and ‘365’ is on it,” Obama said. “And [Brat] is a great album. People question sometimes whether I’m actually listening to all this music. As I’ve testified before, I am. Charli XCX — she knows what she’s doing.”

Of course, the only person who can really determine what is or isn’t brat is Charli herself, who confirmed that presidential candidate Kamala Harris was, indeed, brat, following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election. (Funnily enough, Charli was recently in the stu’ with Bon Iver, who performed at a Harris rally last month. Are they hanging out?) We all saw what happened after major news networks found out about brat. It got weird. So, I doubt Charli will weigh in on Obama’s brat status — he’ll just have to keep bumpin’ that on his own accord. Watch the podcast clip below.