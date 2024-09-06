Post Malone Features On Dwight Yoakam’s First New Song In Nine Years

Post Malone just released his country album F-1 Trillion. Earlier the year, the hitmaker covered Dwight Yoakam at Stagecoach, then in July he joined the country singer-songwriter onstage in LA. Now, Posty and Yoakam are sharing their collaboration, which is Yoakam’s first new song in nine years. According to a press release, “the song was written specifically by Yoakam for a collaboration with Post Malone.”

“I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” is from Yoakam’s forthcoming album Brighter Days. Last month, F-1 Trillion debuted atop the Billboard 200, and Post Malone became the first artist in history to score #1s on the Top Country Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. This week Billboard also named “I Had Some Help” as Song Of The Summer based on chart metrics.

Check out “I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” below.

Brighter Days is out 11/15 on Thirty Tigers.