Post Malone Features On Dwight Yoakam’s First New Song In Nine Years

New Music September 6, 2024 12:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Post Malone Features On Dwight Yoakam’s First New Song In Nine Years

New Music September 6, 2024 12:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Post Malone just released his country album F-1 Trillion. Earlier the year, the hitmaker covered Dwight Yoakam at Stagecoach, then in July he joined the country singer-songwriter onstage in LA. Now, Posty and Yoakam are sharing their collaboration, which is Yoakam’s first new song in nine years. According to a press release, “the song was written specifically by Yoakam for a collaboration with Post Malone.”

“I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” is from Yoakam’s forthcoming album Brighter Days. Last month, F-1 Trillion debuted atop the Billboard 200, and Post Malone became the first artist in history to score #1s on the Top Country Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. This week Billboard also namedI Had Some Help” as Song Of The Summer based on chart metrics.

Check out “I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” below.

Brighter Days is out 11/15 on Thirty Tigers.

Emily Joyce

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Linkin Park Reveal New Singer Emily Armstrong, Announce New Album From Zero In Livestreamed Concert

1 day ago 0

FBI Arrests Musician For Streaming Fraud, Claiming He Collected $10M From Hundreds Of Thousands AI-Generated Songs

2 days ago 0

Rich Homie Quan Dead At 34

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest