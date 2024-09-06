The Bad Monkey Tom Petty covers keep piling up. The soundtrack for the new Vince Vaughn-starring Apple TV+ series includes a boatload of Petty songs recorded by a mostly esteemed cast of contributors including Eddie Vedder, Jason Isbell, the War On Drugs, Sharon Van Etten, Weezer, and more.

Today we get to hear Kurt Vile’s version of “Sins Of My Youth” from Hypnotic Eye, the final Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album, which recently turned 10. The song is a minor-key slow jam, and its high-pitched vocal lends itself perfectly to Vile’s voice. Listen below.