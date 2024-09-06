When we last heard from Harriette Pilbeam aka Hatchie, the dream-pop star had released a new song with her husband/fellow musician Rinse titled “Kiss Me (Kill Me).” That was back in April. Last August, Hatchie hopped on a track with Wild Nothing (“Headlights On“), and before that, another song with Rinse: “Does It Feel Like Heaven?” This is all to say that it’s been two years since Hatchie released her sophomore LP, which was Giving The World Away. Today, Hatchie returns with two covers on Bandcamp, the proceeds of which benefit the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. The first is Taylor Swift’s “August,” which Hatchie has had up on YouTube for a while, and Billy Idol’s classic “Eyes Without A Face.”

You’ll love “Eyes Without A Face,” particularly if you’ve ever been curious to hear what Idol in the vein of Cocteau Twins sounds like. Listen below.