Danny Masterson Accuser Slams New Linkin Park Singer For Silence On Scientology

Linkin Park are back together, but their reunion has already been marred by controversy. The band’s new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong was part of a group of Scientologists who showed up at the courthouse to support That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson during his 2020 rape trial, where he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. The choice to have Armstrong fill in for the late Chester Bennington received quite a bit of backlash, notably from Cedric Bixler-Zavala of the Mars Volta/At The Drive-In. His wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler was one of the four women who pursued rape charges against Masterson, and now, she has spoken out against Armstrong as well.

Carnell-Bixler was not one of two Jane Does who Masterson was found guilty of sexually assaulting, but she is part of the ongoing civil suit against him, which is expected to go to trial in September 2025 following his appeal. The Bixlers are also both former Scientologists, and have been extremely critical of the church since leaving. Since speaking out against Masterson, they’ve been subjected to tons of harassment from his supporters who are members of the church.

After the initial backlash upon her joining Linkin Part, Armstrong issued her own statement; though she didn’t mention Masterson by name, she did say she “was asked to support someone” who she ultimately “misjudged,” and hasn’t spoken to him since he was found guilty. She didn’t say anything about Scientology, though.

On Saturday Carnell-Bixler condemned Armstrong and Linkin Park in a statement, writing:

Dear Emily,

If you’re not going to speak out against the human and child trafficking cult in which you are apart of and in which you enable by remaining silent on the crimes you know about then you have no right to fill the shoes of Chester Bennington, a true advocate. I don’t give a fuck that you are very close to the serial rapist. I don’t give a fuck that you lied in your “apology” instagram story. I do care that you participated, after being asked, in the cruel intimidation of Jane Doe 1 with your cult pals at court. I do care that you didn’t once mention that you are a member of a child and human trafficking cult that covers up the abuses and rapes of CHILDREN and adults. I do care that your parents work for OSA (the office of special affairs) of the cult of Scientology which have been ordering attacks on me and my family which includes murdering my dogs in the most inhumane and evil ways. I do care that they have been attacking and harassing my fellow sister survivors. You don’t speak out against Scientology not because you’re terrified of them. You don’t speak out because you are one of them. Shame on Linkin Park. Fuck you.

“Scientology P.I.’s outside our house all day,” she also wrote in an earlier Story. “Stole our trash… And other things. Documented.”

Bixler-Zavala shared his wife’s statement, adding additional context and telling Linkin Park, “You should fire your entire team for not thoroughly vetting your choice. You’re a Disney level brand trying to make a comeback and you didn’t think to spend a little money on looking into her? Stop playing at the drive in’s music on your pre show playlist.”

See their statements below.