It wasn’t all that long ago that Kacey Musgraves was singin’ about rollin’ up joints and gettin’ too big for your britches. But nowadays, she’s leaning more and more into country-adjacent pop, as evidenced by her recent album Deeper Well. Last month, she made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s Outside Lands set to cover Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” together. Last week during the opening night of her own tour, Musgraves covered Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” which is a good thematic segue from cowboys and rodeos. Last night, Musgraves recruited her opening act Nickel Creek to do an acoustic rendition of SZA’s “Kill Bill.”

I like to think Musgraves chose to cover “Kill Bill” because Kill Bill, the movie, partially takes place in her home state of Texas. But she probably just chose it because it’s a great song (one of the Best Of 2023, in fact). She and Nickel Creek sang it in a circle campfire-style under a model of Saturn hanging from the ceiling. SZA also has a song called “Saturn.” Watch some fan-captured clips of the cover below.