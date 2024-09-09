Radiohead Recently Reconvened For Rehearsal, Says Colin Greenwood

Don’t give up hope, Radiohead fans. Sure, the band hasn’t released an album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, and they haven’t performed live since 2018. Sure, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood seem completely engrossed in their new band the Smile, which is good but is not Radiohead. Sure, the other members have all stayed busy with their own endeavors, be it Ed O’Brien’s solo work as EOB, Philip Selway’s own solo career, or Colin Greenwood’s collaborations with Nick Cave. But after years of inactivity, there is movement on the Radiohead front.

Colin Greenwood participated in a digital interview as Mexico’s Hay Festival on Sunday to promote his new Radiohead photo book How To Disappear. During the chat, he revealed that Radiohead got together about two months ago in London to play through their old material. “We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just played the old songs, and it was really fun,” Greenwood said. “I had a really good time.” Here’s a video snippet of that quote:

The full interview is viewable here. In 2017, Yorke told Rolling Stone, “I would imagine we’ll keep going. I mean, I don’t know how, or when, but no, we’re not gonna stop. I fucking hope not.” I also fucking hope not, Thom!