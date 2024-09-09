When Chester Bennington died in 2017, he was survived by a total of six children. His oldest, Jaime, has joined the chorus of folks who aren’t happy with the way Linkin Park’s reunion has unfolded, going so far as to accuse co-vocalist Mike Shinoda of “betraying the trust” of Linkin Park fans by hiring new singer Emily Armstrong.

As a recap — and there’s quite a bit to recap — Linkin Park last week revealed they’d be reuniting with a new co-lead singer Emily Armstrong. In 2020, which isn’t very long ago, Armstrong was part of a group of Scientologists who openly supported That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, a fellow Scientologist who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, a former Scientologist himself, showed no restraint in calling out Armstrong and the rest of Linkin Park; his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler was one of the women who accused Masterson of rape. Armstrong issued a statement that’s presumably about Masterson, saying she “misjudged” him and “shouldn’t have supported” him. But her statement didn’t mention anything about the Church Of Scientology, which the Bixlers say created an environment that allowed Masterson to sexually assault women (all his accusers were part of the church at the time of the alleged assaults).

Now, Jaime Bennington has addressed Shinoda directly about bringing an alleged Scientologist and rapist supporter into the fold. “Hey Mike! People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their head around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself,” he wrote in a series of Instagram stories on Sunday. “They are having a hard time wrapping their head around how you 1) Hired your friend of many years [Armstrong] to replace [Chester] knowing Emily’s history in the church and her history as an ally to [Masterson].” Jaime also said Shinoda “quietly erased [his] father’s life and legacy,” and has “refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily.”

Jaime went on: “We trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone deaf. Insane. At this point, I would wager that all you LP guys know is disrespect. You didn’t trick me!!”

Throughout his Instagram stories, Jaime also said he had a falling out with Shinoda’s wife, and he accused Shinoda of lying about when he initially met Armstrong. It’s a lot. See screenshots of Jaime’s posts below.