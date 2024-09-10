St. Vincent has the late-night performance down to a science. Whenever TV cameras are pointed in her direction, Annie Clark brings it. When she played Kimmel in May, that meant charging through the crowd and singing right into the camera. On last night’s edition of The Tonight Show, we didn’t get any breaking of the fourth wall, but we did get a beast-ass performance — two of them, in fact.

On The Tonight Show proper, St. Vincent ripped her way through “Flea,” one of the big rockers from her recent album All Born Screaming. As an online bonus, she also played the robo-funky, new wavey “Big Time Nothing.” On both songs, we got the full St. Vincent experience: The guitar shredding, the light choreography with the backing band, the general swagged-out thousand-yard stare. I’m not even the biggest St. Vincent fan, but her TV performances always impress me, and these were not exceptions. Watch both below.

Last night’s episode also featured Jimmy Fallon’s interview with Eve Hewson, star of The Perfect Couple and daughter of Bono. Hewson started that conversation off by talking about her Brat Summer: “It was basically just me lying in bed in a tank top watching videos of Charli XCX on my phone.” Hewson also said that she had a Brat-themed birthday cake and that she’d be scared to meet Charli XCX in real life. Stars: They’re just like us! Except they’re also Bono’s daughter!

In other Tonight Show news, Deadline reports that The Tonight Show is dropping one of its weekly episodes, going down to four episodes per week. This is part of the same NBC cost-cutting strategy that led to Late Night With Seth Meyers laying off the 8G Band. Pretty soon, then, we’ll be getting less stuff like this:

All Born Screaming is out now on Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group.