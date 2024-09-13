Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Compete With Taylor Swift-Themed Merch

News September 13, 2024 2:57 PM By Tom Breihan

Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Compete With Taylor Swift-Themed Merch

News September 13, 2024 2:57 PM By Tom Breihan

You see this? You hear about this? Last month, Donald Trump shared some AI-generated, obviously-fake “Swifties For Trump” memes. When asked about those pictures, Trump said, “I didn’t generate them.” A few nights ago, right after the presidential debate, Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In response, Trump proclaimed that he’s “not a Taylor Swift fan” and continued, “She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Now, Trump is taking his very own Taylor Swift parody merch to the marketplace.

Right now, for a mere $45, you can own what’s apparently being called the “Trump Era” shirt. That name makes sense, considering that the shirt only really depicts one era of Donald Trump. The whole thing is an obvious troll move, with the “Swifties For Trump” bit in the tweet and the message on Trump’s website that says, “LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO…” Also, I guess you get a bonus when you buy the shirt, since “buy now” button really says, “$45 – CLICK THIS AMOUNT IF YOU’RE SUPPORTING PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2024 + SHIRT!” There’s also, “$75 – DONATE THIS AMOUNT IF TRUMP IS THE BEST PRESIDENT OF ALL TIME + SHIRT!” And you can buy the shirt for $100, $250, $500, or $1,000, but apparently none of those amounts come with any clear statement about your political standing with regard to Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Kamala Harris campaign is selling Swiftie-style Harris-Walz friendship bracelets, with sets of two going for $20. The campaign said that it didn’t get a heads-up about the Taylor Swift endorsement, but those bracelets went up for sale immediately afterwards.

So one side is trolling Swifties, while the other is shamelessly sucking up to them. We’re all giant fucking idiots, and this is the world that we have built for ourselves.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Liam Gallagher And Fontaines D.C. Trade Insults Amid Speculation About Oasis Reunion Tour Openers

1 day ago 0

Now Morrissey Says Johnny Marr Has Blocked A New Smiths Deluxe Reissue

2 days ago 0

Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest