Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Compete With Taylor Swift-Themed Merch

You see this? You hear about this? Last month, Donald Trump shared some AI-generated, obviously-fake “Swifties For Trump” memes. When asked about those pictures, Trump said, “I didn’t generate them.” A few nights ago, right after the presidential debate, Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In response, Trump proclaimed that he’s “not a Taylor Swift fan” and continued, “She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Now, Trump is taking his very own Taylor Swift parody merch to the marketplace.

Right now, for a mere $45, you can own what’s apparently being called the “Trump Era” shirt. That name makes sense, considering that the shirt only really depicts one era of Donald Trump. The whole thing is an obvious troll move, with the “Swifties For Trump” bit in the tweet and the message on Trump’s website that says, “LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO…” Also, I guess you get a bonus when you buy the shirt, since “buy now” button really says, “$45 – CLICK THIS AMOUNT IF YOU’RE SUPPORTING PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2024 + SHIRT!” There’s also, “$75 – DONATE THIS AMOUNT IF TRUMP IS THE BEST PRESIDENT OF ALL TIME + SHIRT!” And you can buy the shirt for $100, $250, $500, or $1,000, but apparently none of those amounts come with any clear statement about your political standing with regard to Donald Trump.

NEW MERCH Calling all Swifties for Trump Get your Trump Era shirt today 👉https://t.co/HkA7LwHhIC pic.twitter.com/gqqITeCOFb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Kamala Harris campaign is selling Swiftie-style Harris-Walz friendship bracelets, with sets of two going for $20. The campaign said that it didn’t get a heads-up about the Taylor Swift endorsement, but those bracelets went up for sale immediately afterwards.

Are you ready for it? 🔥 Harris-Walz friendship bracelets have hit the store! Pre-order yours now: https://t.co/rairIoMe0F pic.twitter.com/0Csc84i7hg — Official Team Kamala (@TeamKamala) September 11, 2024

So one side is trolling Swifties, while the other is shamelessly sucking up to them. We’re all giant fucking idiots, and this is the world that we have built for ourselves.