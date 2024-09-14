Watch Pulp Debut New Song “Got To Have Love” In Brooklyn

Pulp have been playing their first North American shows in 12 years, and they debuted new songs “Spike Island,” and “My Sex” (after debuting “A Sunset” at Flow Festival). On Friday, they debuted another new tune called “Got To Have Love” in Brooklyn.

During the encore, Pulp performed “Common People” and followed it with “Got To Have Love.” “It’s quite an old song but we never finished it,” Jarvis Cocker explained to the crowd. “Hopefully we have now.” It was written and recorded during the sessions for their 2001 album We Love Life. Watch the performance below.