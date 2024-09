Next month, Harmony is unveiling her debut album Gossip. Already, half of the record is out: “Thot Daughter,” “Miss America,” “Coke And Mentos,” “No Romeo,” and now “Stereo.”

“Stereo” is another hedonistic banger on which the ex-Girlpool member sings of “the party girl apocalypse.” The girls are looking for lobotomies, the girls don’t even give a damn who Jesus is. Immerse yourself in the party below.

Gossip is out 10/11 on Harmony’s Fantasy Corp.