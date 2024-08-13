Harmony (Ex-Girlpool) Announces Debut Solo Album Gossip

Harmony bravely answers the question: What if the Dare was a woman and made actually interesting music? Last year, she released Dystopia Girl, which landed on our list of the Best EPs From 2023. Today, the former Girlpool member is announcing her debut full-length Gossip. The new single “No Romeo” is out now.

“Gossip is an exploration of different angles of virtue,” the LA musician said. “I wanted to play with the concept of goodness. You observe so many interesting people living in this world and it’s easy to judge them. Some of the people I characterized I know intimately, some from a distance. Some of the traits live inside me and I exploded them. I wanted to explore shame, parts of myself I think are ugly, shine light and offer compassion to them. I’ve dealt with moral scrupulosity for a lot of my life and I’ve realized the definition of goodness is so different for each person.”

Gossip has production from Bamster, Wyatt Bernard, Ruben Radlauer of Model/Actriz, Ryan Raines and Harmony herself. Previously released songs “Miss America,” “Coke And Mentos,” and “Thot Daughter” appear on the record. “No Romeo” bursts with the sleazy bombast of Britney Spears, and the lyrics capture the zeitgeist in all of its unromantic glory: “Every night I wanna wait, wait, wait for you/ Like Romeo and Juliet up on the balcony/ But Romeo is at the club grinding next to you/ With some losers and some girls that he’s never met.”

Harmony also recently DJ’d Charli XCX’s star-studded birthday bash. Below, watch the “No Romeo” music video directed by Harmony herself.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Romeo”

02 “Miss America”

03 “Coke And Mentos”

04 “Thot Daughter”

05 “Rockstar”

06 “Sinner”

07 “Your Girl”

08 “Boys”

09 “Technologique”

10 “Stereo”

11 “Stereo (Remix)”

Gossip is out 10/11 on Harmony’s Fantasy Corp.