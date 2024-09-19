Today happens to be Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker’s 61st birthday. Happy birthday, Jarvis Cocker! You’re looking great! Right now, Cocker is — well, he’s probably asleep. But when he wakes up, he’ll celebrate that big occasion in Los Angeles. At the moment, Pulp are on their first North American tour in 12 years, and they’ve taken to debuting new songs at some of those shows: “Spike Island” in Chicago, “My Sex” in Toronto, “Got To Have Love” in Brooklyn. Last night, the Britpop greats played the Hollywood Palladium, and the trotted out another new one.

The latest new Pulp song to get a live debut is called “Farmer’s Market. Jarvis Cocker told the crowd that it’s “partly written about a place in LA, actually — some farmer’s market, I can’t remember where it is.” The crowd’s cheer when Cocker said the title should tell you everything that you need to know about Pulp fans in the greater Los Angeles region. Cocker dedicated the track to his wife, who was in the building that evening. At least based on this thoroughly imperfect way of method of hearing a new song, it’s a soft, stirring slow jam. Check out some videos below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Pulp played a new song tonight about the Farmers Market! And here’s a video of Jarvis Cocker’s shadow dancing on the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/xrM1D6OkZD — Jessica S. (@killerforhire) September 19, 2024

Pulp will play two more LA shows this week; they’re back at the Hollywood Palladium tonight. All these new songs must be going somewhere, right? New Pulp record incoming? Please?