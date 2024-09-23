Earlier this month, former Pink Floyd guitar wizard David Gilmour released his solo album Luck And Strange, which debuted at #1 in the UK. On Friday, Gilmour randomly popped up on Body Count’s cover of “Comfortably Numb,” and he also launched his first solo tour in eight years at the UK’s Brighton Centre. Gilmour dedicated much of his set to classic Pink Floyd material, and he dusted off a few songs that he hadn’t played in many years.

Before his tour kicked off, David Gilmour played an open mic night at a small pub in Brighton. In the very same city on Friday, he kicked off his big 2024 tour with a few solo songs before moving on to the Dark Side Of The Moon song “Breathe (In The Air),” which he hadn’t played live since 2006. The Division Bell song “A Great Day For Freedom” also got its first performance since 2006. Speaking of The Division Bell, Gilmour busted out the instrumental “Marooned” for the first time in two decades. Gilmour’s set included no-brainers like “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb,” and in true Pink Floyd fashion, the light show looked crazy.

Below, check out some fan footage of those live rarities, as well as the show’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “5AM”

02 “Black Cat”

03 “Luck And Strange”

04 “Breathe (In The Air)” (Pink Floyd song)

05 “Time” (Pink Floyd song)

06 “Breathe (Reprise)” (Pink Floyd song)

07 “Fat Old Sun” (Pink Floyd song)

08 “Marooned” (Pink Floyd song)

09 “Wish You Were Here” (Pink Floyd song)

10 “Vita Brevis”

11 “Between Two Points” (The Montgolfier Brothers cover)

12 “High Hopes” (Pink Floyd song)

/////

13 “Sorrow” (Pink Floyd song)

14 “The Piper’s Call”

15 “A Great Day For Freedom” (Pink Floyd song)

16 “In Any Tongue”

17 “The Great Gig In The Sky” (Pink Floyd song)

18 “A Boat Lies Waiting”

19 “Coming Back To Life” (Pink Floyd song)

20 “Dark And Velvet Nights”

21 “Scattered”

/////

22 “Comfortably Numb” (Pink Floyd song)