“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces 2025 Tour With Costumes And Everything

The last time that comedy-rock godfather “Weird Al” Yankovic hit the road was two years ago, and he billed it as the Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. As with the first Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour in 2017, those shows were mostly devoted to Yankovic’s obscure non-parody songs, and they were light on big production numbers. Since then, though, Yankovic has gotten his own Emmy-winning biopic, and he recently released “Polkamania!,” his attempt to run through the last decade of pop in polka-medley form. Now, Yankovic is ready to go out on tour again. This time, he’s playing the hits.

Today, “Weird Al” Yankovic announced his Bigger & Weirder Tour, a 65-date North American run that’ll bring Yankovic to big venues next summer. He’s going everywhere: Alaska! Wyoming! Multiple shows in Idaho! A press release promises that the shows will feature Yankovic’s “giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band,” as well as “as some fan favorites which have never been performed live.” His opening act is Puddles Pity Party, a Pagliacci-inspired 6’8″ clown act that one went viral for a cover of Lorde’s “Royals.”

In a press release, Yankovic himself says, “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour. We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!” Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/13-14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

6/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

6/20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

6/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

6/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

6/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

6/28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

6/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

7/01 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

7/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/05 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

7/06 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

7/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

7/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

7/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

7/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

7/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

7/31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

8/01 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

8/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

8/07 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

8/08 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

8/09 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

8/13-14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair, ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

8/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

8/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

8/24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

8/27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

8/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

8/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

9/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

9/04 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

9/05 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

9/06 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

9/07 – Tulsa OK @ Tulsa Theater

9/09 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

9/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

9/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

9/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

9/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

