“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces 2025 Tour With Costumes And Everything
The last time that comedy-rock godfather “Weird Al” Yankovic hit the road was two years ago, and he billed it as the Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. As with the first Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour in 2017, those shows were mostly devoted to Yankovic’s obscure non-parody songs, and they were light on big production numbers. Since then, though, Yankovic has gotten his own Emmy-winning biopic, and he recently released “Polkamania!,” his attempt to run through the last decade of pop in polka-medley form. Now, Yankovic is ready to go out on tour again. This time, he’s playing the hits.
Today, “Weird Al” Yankovic announced his Bigger & Weirder Tour, a 65-date North American run that’ll bring Yankovic to big venues next summer. He’s going everywhere: Alaska! Wyoming! Multiple shows in Idaho! A press release promises that the shows will feature Yankovic’s “giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band,” as well as “as some fan favorites which have never been performed live.” His opening act is Puddles Pity Party, a Pagliacci-inspired 6’8″ clown act that one went viral for a cover of Lorde’s “Royals.”
In a press release, Yankovic himself says, “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour. We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!” Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
6/13-14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
6/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
6/20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
6/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
6/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
6/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
6/28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
6/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
7/01 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
7/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
7/05 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
7/06 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
7/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
7/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
7/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
7/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
7/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
7/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
7/25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
7/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
7/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
7/31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
8/01 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
8/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
8/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
8/07 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
8/08 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
8/09 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
8/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
8/13-14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
8/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
8/17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair, ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
8/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
8/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
8/24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
8/26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
8/27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
8/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
8/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
8/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
9/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
9/04 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
9/05 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
9/06 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
9/07 – Tulsa OK @ Tulsa Theater
9/09 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
9/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
9/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
9/14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
9/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
9/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with “Weird Al” Yankovic here.