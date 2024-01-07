Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Wins Best TV Movie At Creative Art Emmys

The “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won Outstanding Television Movie at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are taking place this weekend in Los Angeles. (The main Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on January 15.)

“Got turned away from the after-party at Arby’s,” Yankovic wrote on social media, accompanied by a video of him eating an In-N-Out burger with the Emmy statue. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released via The Roku Channel. It beat out a field of movies that included Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, and Prey.

At last night’s Creative Arts ceremony, a number of music-related awards were also handed out. Cristobal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Music Composition For A Series for The White Lotus, while Weird: The Al Yankovic Story picked up the award for Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special.

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin won Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for “A Beautiful Game,” the song they wrote for the Ted Lasso series finale. Danny Elfman won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the Wednesday theme, and Outstanding Music Supervision went to Gabe Hilfer for his work on The White Lotus.