Pras Sues Lauryn Hill For Fraud Over Canceled Fugees Reunion Tour

Last year, Lauryn Hill announced an arena tour where she’d celebrate the 25th anniversary of her only solo album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill and share headlining duties with the reunited Fugees, her old group. A few days before the tour was set to begin, it was canceled, and Hill put out a statement blaming low ticket sales on “some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines.” It was the second time a Fugees reunion tour had been canceled. Fellow Fugee Pras Michél, angry about the cancelation, dropped the Lauryn Hill diss track “Bar Mitzfa,” and now he’s also suing Hill for fraud and breach of contract, among other offenses.

Variety reports that Pras Michél has filed a federal lawsuit against Lauryn Hill today in the Southern District of New York. The suit claims that Hill mismanaged and badly promoted the tour while also siphoning money from guarantees. It alludes to Hill’s “narcissistic tendencies” and says that Pras was left in debt because the tour’s budget “was so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money.”

The lawsuit claims that Hill turned down a $5 million offer to perform at Coachella:

The reason was that her ego was bruised since the group No Doubt would be receiving top billing over The Fugees the night of their show… Hill never told Pras about the offer or that she had was rejected it. Pras only learned about it when it was too late, after Hill, in an astonishing display of hubris, asked Pras if he would agree to perform a few Fugees songs for free as the opening act for her son, “YG” Marley, who was slated to perform at the same Coachella festival.

Pras claims that Lauryn Hill proposed the Fugees reunion because her own solo tour had been a financial failure and because Pras himself needed money for mounting legal fees. (Pras was found guilty in a political money laundering conspiracy case last year, and he’s seeking a retrial, claiming that his previous lawyer used an experimental AI program to write a terrible closing statement. His co-defendant, the financier Jho Low, is currently on the run, believed to be living in China.) Pras claims that Hill “tarnished the Fugees brand” by notoriously showing up late to perform at her own shows. You can read the full Variety report here.

UPDATE: Lauryn Hill has issued a statement in response to the lawsuit. Here it is, in full: