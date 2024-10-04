That’s That Sabrina Carpenter Singing “Espresso” On Fallon

News October 4, 2024 8:51 AM By Chris DeVille

That’s That Sabrina Carpenter Singing “Espresso” On Fallon

News October 4, 2024 8:51 AM By Chris DeVille

Less than two months ago, on the eve of her Short N’ Sweet album release, Sabrina Carpenter was a guest on The Tonight Show. Back then, she sat for an interview with Jimmy Fallon and sang “Please Please Please,” her first #1 hit. Thursday she was already back at 30 Rock for another go-round.

This time, Carpenter is in the midst of her tour supporting the album, which brought her to New York this week. I guess the Fallon bookers figured while she was in town, she might as well come back on the show. No interview this time, though — too much Coldplay business to get through.

I’d expect Carpenter to use such an opportunity to perform “Taste,” the album’s most recent single, or to spotlight another track that hasn’t gotten as much shine outside her fan base. Instead, she circled back to “Espresso,” the breakthrough hit that kicked off the album rollout back in the spring. She brought plenty of showmanship to the performance, winking when she subbed out “give a fucks” for “give a damns” and taking over Fallon’s desk for the second verse. And she definitely wasn’t lip-syncing. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sabrina Carpenter Leaves One Hell Of An Impression

3 days ago 0

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

4 days ago 0

Frankie Valli Responds After Viral Concert Videos Spark Concerns Of “Elder Abuse”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest