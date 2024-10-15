This Friday, Porridge Radio will share Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me, the follow-up to 2022’s magnificent Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky. This new album is shaping up to be just as gorgeous and powerful, as per previous singles “Sick Of The Blues” and “A Hole In The Ground.” Today, the British indie rock band is back with the shattering “God Of Everything Else.”

“After a horrible relationship I felt like a piece of shit on someone’s shoe, like I was so unimportant and completely drained of any power I once had,” Dana Margolin explained in a statement, continuing:

Lying to myself in order to get that power back. You did this to me, but I’m the god of everything else. Fuck you. A song about dissociating constantly and being in pain constantly, wandering the streets for hours with nowhere to be, never stopping to face the void, always running from it, never healing, trying to find myself in other people, not having a clue where to put my next step forward. Also a song about femininity, wondering how to be a woman, watching someone else do it so effortlessly, wondering if I could be like her would it be easier. Of course not.

“God Of Everything Else” is a raw, full-blown catharsis with enchanting violin and countless heartbreaking lyrics, such as, “It was a sick, sick, sickness loving you/ I wake up choking on dreams of you/ I wake up crying from loving you.” Hear it below.

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me is out 10/18 on Secretly Canadian.