For a long time now, two Chicago rap fixtures have been building up to the release of a new collaborative project. The consistently excellent rapper Saba and the legendary producer No ID have been building up to their album From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID, and we’ve posted their singles “Back In Office,” “hue_man nature,” and the Madison McFerrin/Ogi/Jordan Ward collab “head.rap.” We haven’t heard anything about the album for a while, and when Saba’s Pivot Gang crew returned to release the single “Who At The Door” a few weeks ago, I figured maybe those plans and been abandoned. Nope! Saba and No ID are still working together, and they’ve got another new song.

Saba and No ID’s latest collaboration is called “How to Impress God,” and it’s about spiritual confusion. Over No ID’s rich, evolving beat, Saba imagines a conversation with his creator. Saba lists off his various accomplishments and learns that none of them are enough to raise a deity’s eyebrows. The Andrew Kim-directed video is a split-screen affair, with the lyrics flashing onscreen while Saba performs. Check it out below.

From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID is still on the way. Check out our We've Got A File On You interview with No ID here.