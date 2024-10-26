The Last Dinner Party Cancel Five More Shows, Citing Burnout

Last month, the Last Dinner Party canceled a show last-minute citing illness, then canceled a handful of dates. Today, the rising indie rock band canceled five more due to burnout.

“As we came to the end of the UK/Ireland tour, we put some time aside to discuss how to approach the upcoming European tour,” they wrote in a statement on social media, continuing:

The burnout we’re experiencing emotionally, mentally, and physically — is something we’re taking very seriously. After much consideration we have come to the difficult decision to finish the tour with the last show in Prague. This means that we are sadly cancelling our November headline shows in Vienna, Zurich, Parma, Luxembourg and Tilburg. We wanted to give fans with tickets to these particular dates as much advance notice as possible to adjust their plans. We sincerely apologise to our fans who were looking forward to seeing us, and we are truly saddened to not be seeing you this time. Refunds will be issued by your point of purchase to the original method of payment.

This year has been incredible for us but undeniably exhausting and we have found that we need to take responsibility over the amount of shows that we can do. Pushing ourselves past breaking point is not a fair or wise decision for anyone. We hope that you can understand that our reason for cancelling these shows is to protect our well-being and give the very best performances you all deserve.

Moving forward and armed with the knowledge of our limits, we are working with our team to make sure we only book tours that we are capable of fulfilling at the highest potential. We never want to find ourselves in this situation again.

Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, for being the most supportive, generous, and wonderful fans — it means so much to us.