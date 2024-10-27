The Black Keys’ Crypto Concert Was Even Sillier Than Expected

News October 27, 2024 12:57 PM By Abby Jones

Just to get you caught up on how the Black Keys’ year has been going: Their recent LP Ohio Players was their least commercially successful album since 2006, and they fired their management after canceling every date on their botched arena tour. On Friday, they attempted to redeem themselves by playing a show called “America Loves Crypto” in their hometown of Akron, Ohio at the Akron Civic Theatre. Unsurprisingly, it was weird.

According to someone on Instagram who attended the show, “the stage was reversed as they played to us while we were like a VIP on the actual stage with them,” while other attendees were seated behind the band. Tickets were free, but you had to download an NFT to get into the VIP section. They played to a crowd of 500 for about 45 minutes. Doesn’t seem like anyone was complaining about it, though. See some photos and clips below.

The Black Keys also put out a spooky new single featuring Alice Cooper (?) on Friday. Here’s that:

