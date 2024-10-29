Supreme Announces Jane’s Addiction Collection

What fascinating timing. Jane’s Addiction’s original lineup was out on the road, ramping up to a reunion album, but things collapsed spectacularly after onstage violence between bandmates last month. Most of the news about the band since then has been damage control from frontman Perry Farrell, whose unwell behavior seems to have caused the band’s demise, and further stories painting him in an unflattering light.

But the band’s business machine is, in some capacities, carrying on in zombie fashion despite all indications that Jane’s Addiction are finished. Days after the altercation, they released another new single. And now the hypebeast fashion brand Supreme has unveiled its new Jane’s Addiction capsule collection.

When guitarist Dave Navarro launched a Supreme-branded guitar pedal, I figured that was his own thing, unrelated to Jane’s Addiction’s affairs. But no, here’s this new line of apparel featuring the band’s iconic imagery on sweaters, T-shirts, hoodies, even a button-down. “American rock band Jane’s Addiction is credited with kickstarting the mainstream alternative rock era that came to define the 1990s,” the announcement begins, followed by a lot of biography. The collection is available this Thursday, Oct. 31 (happy Halloween!) except in Asia, where it’s available starting this Saturday, Nov. 2.

Peruse the collection below, and don’t get caught stealing.