In less than two weeks, Maxo Kream with unleash Personification, the follow-up to 2021’s Weight Of The World, which was our Album Of The Week. On Friday (Nov. 1), the Houston rapper released the final single “Big Hoe Me.”

“Big Hoe Me” follows “Cracc Era” with Tyler, The Creator (who just unveiled Chromakopia), “Talkin In Screw” with That Mexican OT, and “Bang The Bus.” Hear “Big Hoe Me” below.

Personification is out 11/15 on his own Stomp Down label.