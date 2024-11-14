Ever prolific rock ‘n’ roller Ty Segall simply never stops. This year, he released the double album Three Bells and the all-drums/no-vocals LP Love Rudiments. He collaborated with the Melvins’ Dale Crover and popped up on the Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot. That’s a lot, but it’s not enough. Now, Segall has a new band.

In the newly unveiled duo Freckle, Ty Segall teams up with Corey Madden, the singer and guitarist of the Los Angeles band Color Green. Early next year, Freckle will release their self-titled debut album. We don’t know much about this project yet, but we do know that the LP’s lead single is “Taraval,” a loose and lackadaisical acoustic folk-rock jam that builds to a whirling psychedelic climax. Below, check out “Taraval” and the Freckle tracklist.

<a href="https://freckledfreckles.bandcamp.com/album/freckle">Freckle by Freckle</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Paranoid”

02 “For The Last Time”

03 “Freckle”

04 “I Don’t Know What I Need”

05 “Silk”

06 “Who’s Sitting On The Moon”

07 “Taraval”

08 “Tea Brush Millipede”

09 “Heavy”

10 “That’s All We Wrote”

Freckle is out 1/31 on GOD?