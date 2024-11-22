After releasing their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here in February, Friko are back today with an expanded version. The Chicago indie rock band shared advance singles “If I Am” and “Pride Trials,” and now it’s out in full, including a cover of My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”

Earlier this year, the group was brave enough to tackle Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi.” They have good taste in covers. Along with the reimagining of the shoegaze classic and the previously released singles, the expanded edition of their debut also has eight new tracks made up of B-sides and live tunes. Stream it in full below and hear the MBV cover.



