André 3000 Shares New Blue Sun Outtake “Tunnels Of Egypt”

November 22, 2024 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Just over one year ago, enigmatic rap legend André 3000 released his first-ever proper solo album, and it was a weird one: New Blue Sun, a record of flute-based ambient instrumentals. André seemed to be happily semi-retired before the LP came out, but now he’s moving with more energy. He’s been touring, and he got kids to mosh to his astral space-jazz at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw fest last weekend. He’s up for the Album Of The Year Grammy, which was a surprise to everyone, including him. Today, the benefit compilation TRAИƧA is officially out, and it features André’s 26-minute track “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.” That’s not the only new André music out today.

Today, André 3000 released a new surprise EP called Moving Day. The title track was already featured in a new mini-doc that André shared on social media earlier this week. Another song from the EP is “Day Moving,” which is literally just “Moving Day” played backwards. There’s also one all-new piece of music: An eight-minute zone-out called “Tunnels Of Egypt.” You can hear that one below.

The Moving Day EP is out now on Epic.

