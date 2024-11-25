In February, Madi Diaz released her sixth album Weird Faith, and last month she shared its deluxe edition, which featured a new version of “For Months Now” with Lizzy McAlpine, the previously released Lennon Stella collab “One Less Question,” and “Worst Case Scenario.” In November, Diaz found out she was nominated for two 2025 GRAMMY awards: Best Folk Album (Weird Faith) and Best Americana Performance (“Don’t Do Me Good” featuring Kacey Musgraves).

Today, Diaz is sharing a holiday single called “Kid On Christmas.” She offered this statement:

I pulled up to Carrie K’s house in between tours on a hot summer day to write a song and for some reason this little melody had been bugging me. I had started singing it somewhere in New Jersey…the line came while I was trying to pluck it out on an old upright piano at my friend’s studio. It followed me all the way back to Tennessee and felt so inappropriate given the 100 something temperature outside, but the line “I think I could feel like a kid on Christmas” was just sitting stubbornly in my chest. My whole body was craving a holiday.

Listen below.