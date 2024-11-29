Kesha has been teasing her new song “Delusional” with warnings on social media like, “My ex should hide on friday.” After being freed from Dr. Luke’s label earlier this year, the pop star unveiled the beloved banger “Joyride,” collaborated with Charli XCX for the “Spring breakers” remix, and covered Lindsey Buckingham for Spotify. Now, she’s unleashing “Delusional.”

“Delusional” does not come without controversy; upon announcing the single, fans called her out for the artwork, which appears to be AI-generated and includes misspellings of the word “delusional.” Kesha hasn’t addressed the backlash or changed the artwork so perhaps it was all intentional. As with “Joyride,” Kesha co-wrote “Delusional” with Madison Love and Zhone, and she co-produced it with the latter. Hear “Delusional” below.