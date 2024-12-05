Flavor Flav Walks Back Chappell Roan Comments, Says He Got Kicked Out Of Backstreet Boys Dressing Room

Right now, the legendary Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav is on a strange and fascinating famous-guy journey. He’s doing his best to spread good vibes wherever he goes. He sponsored the US women’s water polo team on their journey to the Olympics. He’s trying to save Red Lobster. He’s a gigantic Swiftie. And he’s happy to show up anywhere he’s asked to be, even if that sometimes leads to him saying things that he regrets. Sometimes, those things might even involve Chappell Roan.

Did you know, for instance, that TMZ made a Christmas special for Fox? They did, and they got Flavor Flav to be on it. TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas aired on Monday, and it featured Flavor Flav’s comments on Chappell Roan’s demands for a certain level of privacy from her fans. Roan rocketed to fame this year, and she’s made a point of refusing to accept invasive behavior from people she doesn’t know personally.

That’s not exactly how TMZ presented it to Flavor Flav, though. Instead, a TMZ staffer, speaking to Flav, described Roan as “a celebrity that hates being a celebrity more than any celebrity we’ve ever seen in the history of celebritydom.” When asked whether it’s “a mistake” to draw boundaries with fans, Flav said, “Honestly, I do think it’s one of the biggest mistakes, you know, that she can make because it’s all of the people that make her who she is to society. So people could take their time out for you, you should be able to take your time out for them.” When asked if he gets tired of being asked to pose for selfies, Flav said, “Maaan, I get scared when nobody comes up to me for a selfie.”

On Monday, fearless leader Scott Lapatine posted that clip on the Stereogum Instagram with the caption “seems like TMZ didn’t give Flav the full context.” In that post’s comments, Flav wrote that Scott was correct: “NO THEY DID NOT,,, I don’t really know her or the situation,,, but from what I learnt today,,, people need to respect privacy and safety,,, good for her for standing up for herself and boundaries.”

Soon afterward, Flav tweeted in support of Chappell Roan:

I was asked about Chappell Roan and was told that she was rude to fans. I don’t really know her or the situation and said that it’s a mistake because it’s the fans that make us who we are. BUT,,, if individuals are threatening her privacy or boundaries,,, good for her to speak up,!! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 We are Good and Hot to Go,!!… The media still creating clickbait headlines,,, With the limited info I was given,,, I stand by what I said,,, the fans make us. But these ain’t fans. Predatory and stalking behavior and disrespect ain’t cool and she stood up for herself and we all have her back and stand up with her. Lemme tell y’all what I DO KNOW bout Chappell Roan,,, at the MTV VMAs she was as so good and kind to my water polo goalie

@theAshJohnson

,,,

She A++ in my book ,!! Mad respect. 👍🏾 And Weird Al Yankovic covered her at Thundergong ,,, Thatz when ya know ya really made it,!!

I was asked about Chappell Roan and was told that she was rude to fans. I don’t really know her or the situation and said that it’s a mistake because it’s the fans that make us who we are. BUT,,, if individuals are threatening her privacy or boundaries,,, good for her to speak… — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 3, 2024

The media still creating clickbait headlines,,, With the limited info I was given,,, I stand by what I said,,, the fans make us. But these ain’t fans. Predatory and stalking behavior and disrespect ain’t cool and she stood up for herself and we all have her back and stand up… https://t.co/EFMDrAk8en pic.twitter.com/ImHZqNz7sr — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 4, 2024

“Weird Al” Yankovic and Will Forte did, in fact, cover Roan’s “Hot To Go!” at Jason Sudeikis’ Thundergoing! benefit, and they did the dance and everything. Flav was there to perform Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise” with Sudeikis.

In other Flavor Flav news, the man does not appreciate NBC kicking him out of the Backstreet Boys’ dressing room during the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. In a since-deleted tweet, Flav told the story:

I feel weird,,, I was invited to see the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boys,,, THE BACKSTREET BOYS,,, and we were backstage in their dressing room,,, security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave. At the same time,,, their social media woman came up to me and asked to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone,,?? all I ever try to do is spread joy and love,,, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.

Flav deleted that tweet last night, writing, “I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken.” Damn.

They don’t deserve you pic.twitter.com/br2w8sgXGH — Tone Ciccarone (@tonyciccarone) December 5, 2024

If Flavor Flav shows up to your function, you should be glad that he’s there. You should also refrain from asking him misleading questions about Chappell Roan. America’s TV networks need to do better by Flavor Flav.