The singles for Lots Of Hands’ Fire Talk debut into a pretty room have been pleasant gems. So far we’ve heard “Rosie,” “Game Of Zeroes,” and “Backseat 30,” and today the UK indie folk duo is back with the quaint tune “masquerade.”

About the song, Elliot Dryden told Under The Radar:

“masquerade” is a song I wrote with the cruel intentions of our government in mind. The “masquerade” part was just the idea that they are whipping up hate towards the most vulnerable people to hide their real aim which is to gain money and power for the upper class (as most politicians do). Also, a masquerade to me is an event that people in high society would join. I was pretty much pleading at the time with people who I thought would have seen through the smoke screen but had sort of let me down by putting blind faith in a party rather than looking at their actual goals which affect the working class and other vulnerable people. I didn’t really want to write a political song because no one wants to listen to that, so I used the masquerade idea to cover it up, which I guess is ironic.

Listen below.

into a pretty room is out 1/17 on Fire Talk.