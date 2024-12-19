Alabama Shakes Played A Surprise Reunion Show In Tuscaloosa

Southern blues-rockers Alabama Shakes never officially broke up, but before last night, they hadn’t played a live show since Montreal’s Osheaga Festival in 2017. Frontwoman Brittany Howard released her hugely acclaimed solo debut Jaime in 2019, and she followed it up with What Now earlier this year. She’s reportedly starting up a new project, a hardcore punk band called Kumite, and they’ll make their live debut in Nashville next month. But she hasn’t forgotten the band that made her famous in the first place. On Wednesday night, Alabama Shakes reunited in their home state for a surprise benefit set, their first performance in more than seven years.

Al.com reports that the Alabama Shakes reunion went down last night at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theatre. The occasion was the benefit show Tuscaloosa Get Up 3. Alabama Shakes played the previous two Get Up benefits, and all three of them were organized by Tuscaloosa venue cofounder Bo Hicks. Proceeds from last night’s show benefit Hicks’ Druid City Brewing and its efforts to put on live shows. The evening featured a number of Alabama musicians, including the Drive-By Truckers’ Mike Cooley. At the end of the evening, Brittany Howard played a short solo-acoustic set, and then she told the crowd, “I forgot my electric guitar,” before returning to the stage with the rest of her old band.

Last night, Alabama Shakes’ lineup included everyone except drummer Steve Johnson, who was arrested on child abuse charges in 2021. Those charges were later dismissed, but Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in 2020.

Brittany Howard told the crowd, “If there’s one place we’re gonna get back together, it’s gonna be Tuscaloosa, and it’s gonna be Bo.” They played a nine-song set. Watch a couple of videos below.

