Seven years ago, the frantic and ferocious New York screamo power trio Closer jumped onto our radar with their colossal full-length debut All This Will Be. Since then, they’ve released the equally great follow-up Within One Stem, but members of the band have moved to different cities, which makes it hard to keep a DIY concern going. Singer and drummer Ryann Slauson, for instance, now lives in Philadelphia and leads Sonagi; their Everything Is Longing is one of our favorite EPs of the year. Now, Closer are calling it a day, and they’ve just shared two huge new songs ahead of their final show.

This coming weekend, Closer will stay goodbye, headlining a 12/28 show at the Meadows in Brooklyn. They’ll share the bill with contemporaries like Ostraca, Eyelet, and Trophy Hunt. As the band draws to a close, they’ve shared two final songs. Closer recorded “Slow Hell” and “Polyanna” in 2023, and the tracks stayed on the shelf because they didn’t know what they’d do with them. Both songs absolutely rip. “Polyanna,” which goes absolutely nuts with the proggy guitar riffage, points to new sonic directions that this band might’ve taken if they’d stayed together. Now, they’ve dropped both songs on a farewell Bandcamp release called Paris In The The Spring. Check them out below.

<a href="https://closernyc.bandcamp.com/album/paris-in-the-the-spring">Paris in the the spring by closer</a>

Paris In The The Spring is out now on Lauren Records. I’ll miss this band.