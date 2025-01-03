Almost exactly two years ago, the great and prolific Detroit underground rapper Boldy James teamed up with RichGains, one half of the Blended Babies production duo, to release the collaborative album Indiana Jones. It was great. The album came during a blitz of stunning releases from Boldy James, whose downbeat seen-it-all style never really changes. RichGains paired Boldy’s flow with smeary psychedelic-rock sounds, which fit his voice beautifully. Unfortunately, Indiana Jones came out just a few days after Boldy suffered a life-threatening car accident, and maybe that’s why it never got the attention that it deserved. Now, two years later, Boldy James and RichGains are back for another one.

It took Boldy James a while to recover from his car-accident injuries, but he’s back to releasing new albums at a scary pace. By the time you’ve even begun to process a new Boldy James album, there’s another one out there. Last year, Boldy released albums with Nicholas Craven and Conductor Williams, and his Harry Fraud collaboration The Brictionary came out just a month and a half ago. Today, Boldy and RichGains release their new album Murder During Drug Traffic, and the music is way less chaotic than you might guess from the title and cover art.

You know what you’re getting with a Boldy James record. He mutters eloquent crime-life reveries without ever raising his voice, and he sticks with a single production style for an album at a time. On Murder During Drug Traffic, RichGains once again goes with the hazy, blurry, guitar-heavy style of Indiana Jones. There are a bunch of guests, but I’ve never heard of any of them. I’m on my first listen right now, but this is some top-shelf wintertime mood music, and it’s exactly what I want to hear right now. Stream it below.

The self-released Murder During Drug Traffic is out now.