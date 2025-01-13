Horsegirl’s Phonetics On And On singles “2468” and “Julie” both made our lists of the best songs of the week. The Chicago band is undeniably consistent, and today they’re keeping their hot streak with the great new preview “Switch Over.”

“Switch Over” is another impressively contained ’90s indie rock homage, the deadpan drawls and meandering guitars striking a bemusing balance between snarky and unsettling. Watch the music video directed by Guy Kozak below.

Phonetics On And On is out 2/14 via Matador.