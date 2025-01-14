Beyoncé Leaks Appear To Confirm Stadium Tour, Official Announcement Postponed Due To Wildfires

Last month, Beyoncé took to social media to tease something happening on Jan. 14. The superstar shared on Monday (Jan. 13) that the announcement has been pushed back due to the LA wildfires, but it sure looks like it’s going to be a stadium tour.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” the singer’s statement reads. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

However, fans have been sharing screenshots of notifications about Beyoncé concerts later this year from apps like Songkick, including a date at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 12. Beyoncé’s last tour was 2023’s Renaissance World Tour, which spawned a concert film. The people are eager for a Cowboy Carter tour, especially after she recently gave an extravagant performance at the Christmas NFL Halftime Show and broke the record for most career Grammy nominations.

Fans reportedly got a notification of a scheduled Beyoncé show in Chicago on Friday, 12th September 2025.