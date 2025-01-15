Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Forever Is A Feeling: Hear “Ankles” & “Limerence”

Lots has happened since the 2021 release of Lucy Dacus’ latest LP Home Video (which we named Album Of The Week). In 2023, boygenius — her supergroup with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — practically took over the world with their debut full-length, The Record, which won them their first Grammys and earned them their own Jeopardy! categories. Today, Dacus is announcing her fourth album, Forever Is A Feeling.

“Limerence” and “Ankles” are out now; the latter is a sweet, torrid love song paired with an endearing music video shot in Paris and featuring Havana Rose Liu from Bottoms. Forever Is A Feeling has contributions from Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte. After being on Matador for her first three records, Forever Is A Feeling is her major-label debut, arriving on Geffen.

Most of the songs were written between fall 2022 and summer 2024. “I got kicked in the head with emotions,” Dacus says. “Falling in love, falling out of love.” She adds, “You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”

Dacus recently put out a casting call for the “Best Guess” music video. She’ll take the stage on Fallon tonight and she’ll be heading on tour this spring with Muna’s Katie Gavin as well as jasmine.4.t. She partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to those impacted by the LA wildfires. Below, see the tour dates and hear “Ankles” and “Limerence.”

TOUR DATES:

02/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church *

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Murphy Auditorium at the Driehaus Museum *

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Legion of Honor *

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Secret Location GBD *

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #

04/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

04/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #

04/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

05/07 – Kansas City, MI @ Midland #

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House #

05/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre #

05/12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

* An Evening With Lucy Dacus

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.